Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan rescue work continues after deadly landslides, 20 missing-Kyodo

07/04/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Rain hampered Japanese rescuers seeking 20 missing people on Sunday after landslides triggered by torrential rains hit the central city of Atami, killing at least two, Kyodo news agency said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said about 19 people were rescued and about 130 buildings were affected after floods, landslides and cascading mud collapsed and half-submerged houses on Saturday in the seaside city 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo, according to Kyodo.

Suga asked people in the affected areas to remain on alert and take precautions after he and cabinet ministers met on Sunday to discuss the disaster and heavy rain in the central and eastern Japan, Kyodo said.

The floods are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunami - that plague Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics starting this month.

Some 700 people from the Shizuoka prefectural police, firefighters and Japan's military resumed their search and rescue efforts after dawn, but their operations have been interrupted repeatedly due to a risk of ground loosening and warnings of secondary damage from rain, Kyodo said.

In the affected area where intermittent rain continued, about 387 people have been evacuated as of Sunday morning, the news agency said.

The landslides occurred in Atami, home to hot spring resorts on a steep slope into a bay, around 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) on Saturday. The water, mud and debris and is believed to have flowed along a river for about 2 km (1.2 miles) to the sea, local media said.

Local TV aired footage of collapsed and half-submerged houses. Social media images showed partially submerged cars and rescue workers wading through waist-high water with a small life raft. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aAt least 17 people were killed in philippine military plane crash and it was feared that the toll would climb - nyt, citing officials
RE
02:05aJapan rescue work continues after deadly landslides, 20 missing-Kyodo
RE
01:45aAt least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
RE
01:13aBiden orders probe of latest ransomware attack
RE
01:11aPhilippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes - AFP
RE
01:11aPhilippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes - afp, citing armed forces chief
RE
12:06aPoland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT
RE
12:06aPoland’s adam glapinski notes there is no sign’ of property bubbles fuelled by low interest rates - ft
RE
12:05aInflation data not worrying, says poland’s central bank chief - ft
RE
07/03Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram
2Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses -sources
3Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack
4At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
5VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : Hong Kong drinks company Vitasoy faces China netizen calls for boycott

HOT NEWS