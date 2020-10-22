Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan researchers show masks do block coronavirus, but not perfectly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 12:23am EDT

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese researchers showed that masks can offer protection from airborne coronavirus particles, but even professional-grade coverings can't eliminate contagion risk entirely.

Scientists at the University of Tokyo built a secure chamber with mannequin heads facing each other. One head, fitted with a nebulizer, simulated coughing and expelled actual coronavirus particles. The other mimicked natural breathing, with a collection chamber for viruses coming through the airway.

A cotton mask reduced viral uptake by the receiver head by up to 40% compared to no mask. An N95 mask, used by medical professionals, blocked up to 90%. However, even when the N95 was fitted to the face with tape, some virus particles still sneaked in.

When a mask was attached to the coughing head, cotton and surgical masks blocked more than 50% of the virus transmission.

"There was a synergistic effect when both the virus receiver and virus spreader wore masks," the researchers wrote in a study published on Wednesday.

There has been a growing consensus among health experts that the COVID-19 virus can be spread through the air. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidance this month to say the pathogen can linger in the air for hours.

A separate team of Japanese researchers used supercomputer simulations to show that humidity can have a significant effect on the airborne dispersion of virus particles. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44aChina stocks fall as healthcare, industrial firms weigh; Hong Kong slips
RE
05:34aSpurred by reform, China's niche LNG buyers to pour in investments, double imports
RE
05:27aDollar drifts as markets look for certainty on U.S. stimulus
RE
05:23aGold retreats as dollar gains, U.S. stimulus hopes wane
RE
05:23aJapan researchers show masks do block coronavirus, but not perfectly
RE
05:18aDollar drifts as markets look for certainty on U.S. stimulus
RE
05:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:00aWheat falls 1%, but losses limited by global output worries
RE
04:53aOil slips on weaker demand outlook after U.S. gasoline stocks build
RE
04:52aOver half Europe's small firms fear for survival, survey finds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices, deal sparks opposition
3Ant Group to launch $35 billion IPO after final nod from China regulator
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla Extended Profit Streak With Record Quarterly Sales -- 2nd Update
5Apollo seeks to tame investor concerns over CEO's ties to Epstein

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group