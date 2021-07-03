Japan resumes rescue work after deadly landslides, 20 missing-Kyodo

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan resumed rescue operations
for 20 missing people early on Sunday after landslides triggered
by torrential rains hit the central city of Atami, killing at
least two, Kyodo news agency said.
About 10 people were rescued after floods, landslides and
cascading mud collapsed and half-submerged houses on Saturday in
the seaside city 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo, Kyodo
said, adding about 80 buildings were affected.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who convened an emergency
task force to tackle the crisis, on Saturday asked people in the
affected areas to remain on alert.
The floods are a reminder of the natural disasters -
including earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunami - that plague
Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics
starting this month.
Suga and cabinet ministers were to discuss the disaster at
11 a.m. (0200 GMT), Kyodo said.
Some 700 people from the Shizuoka prefectural police,
firefighters and Japan's military resumed their search and
rescue efforts after dawn, Kyodo said.
In the affected area where intermittent rain continued,
about 387 people have been evacuated as of Sunday morning, the
news agency said.
