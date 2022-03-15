Japan ruling coalition proposes new stimulus package to cushion economy

The coalition also urged the government to offer payouts to pensioners to ease the pain from the COVID-19 pandemic, a sign Tokyo will be slow in weaning off crisis-mode support for the fragile economic recovery.

"We'll proceed with deliberations, taking into account the ruling coalition's proposal," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, when asked about the payout idea.

Japan must come up with measures to deal with a possible economic downturn as the war in Ukraine could aggravate the hit from rising inflation, said Tatsuo Fukuda, general council chairperson of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

"Given rising inflation, there's a chance Japan may experience stagflation," Fukuda told a media briefing.

In a speech delivered at a meeting of government and ruling coalition officials, Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the LDP's coalition partner Komeito, also called on the administration to consider compiling a new stimulus package.

Soaring crude oil and food prices are having a broad impact on households, small firms and farmers, Yamaguchi said, calling for subsidies and a freeze of add-on tax charged for gasoline.

"Depending on how things unfold, we could see the worst crisis in post-war history," he said after the meeting.

Additional spending measures will add to Japan's already huge public debt that is twice the size of its economy. It also reinforces expectations Japan will lag other advanced nations in withdrawing massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Japan's economy has been slow in recovering from the pandemic's hit with growth likely to have stalled in the current quarter due to weak consumption and output.

The resource-poor country is particularly vulnerable to rising import costs for fuel and food, which have hit households suffering from slow wage growth.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has pushed back against calls for a fresh spending package, as it focuses on passing through parliament the state budget for the fiscal year beginning in April.

But Kishida is under pressure to heed calls for bigger spending ahead of an upper house election scheduled around July.

While the ruling coalition has not mentioned the desirable size of spending, it said the proposed payouts should be funded by reserves set aside for emergency pandemic-related spending.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Kentaro Sugiyama and Kantaro Komiya; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jacqueline Wong)

By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Kantaro Komiya