Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan ruling coalition proposes new stimulus package to cushion economy

03/15/2022 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's ruling coalition officials on Tuesday called for a fresh spending package to cushion the economic blow from the Ukraine crisis, which has hit households and retailers by driving up already rising energy and food prices.

The coalition also urged the government to offer payouts to pensioners to ease the pain from the COVID-19 pandemic, a sign Tokyo will be slow in weaning off crisis-mode support for the fragile economic recovery.

"We'll proceed with deliberations, taking into account the ruling coalition's proposal," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, when asked about the payout idea.

Japan must come up with measures to deal with a possible economic downturn as the war in Ukraine could aggravate the hit from rising inflation, said Tatsuo Fukuda, general council chairperson of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

"Given rising inflation, there's a chance Japan may experience stagflation," Fukuda told a media briefing.

In a speech delivered at a meeting of government and ruling coalition officials, Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the LDP's coalition partner Komeito, also called on the administration to consider compiling a new stimulus package.

Soaring crude oil and food prices are having a broad impact on households, small firms and farmers, Yamaguchi said, calling for subsidies and a freeze of add-on tax charged for gasoline.

"Depending on how things unfold, we could see the worst crisis in post-war history," he said after the meeting.

Additional spending measures will add to Japan's already huge public debt that is twice the size of its economy. It also reinforces expectations Japan will lag other advanced nations in withdrawing massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Japan's economy has been slow in recovering from the pandemic's hit with growth likely to have stalled in the current quarter due to weak consumption and output.

The resource-poor country is particularly vulnerable to rising import costs for fuel and food, which have hit households suffering from slow wage growth.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has pushed back against calls for a fresh spending package, as it focuses on passing through parliament the state budget for the fiscal year beginning in April.

But Kishida is under pressure to heed calls for bigger spending ahead of an upper house election scheduled around July.

While the ruling coalition has not mentioned the desirable size of spending, it said the proposed payouts should be funded by reserves set aside for emergency pandemic-related spending.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Kentaro Sugiyama and Kantaro Komiya; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jacqueline Wong)

By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Kantaro Komiya


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUKUDA CORPORATION 2.61% 4330 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.90% 101.1 Delayed Quote.42.28%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -5.24% 525.9233 Delayed Quote.41.34%
WTI -3.75% 97.455 Delayed Quote.44.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06aShares fall as war, COVID and rate rises batter confidence
RE
05:06aBritish energy regulator eyes extension to price cap monitoring period
RE
05:05aEU bans top credit rating agencies rating Russia and Russian firms
RE
05:04aU.S. VP Harris to headline summit to promote equal pay
RE
05:03aShares fall as war, COVID and rate rises batter confidence
RE
05:02aFROM GAZA TO UKRAINE AND BACK : war haunts Palestinian students
RE
05:00aH&M sales soar but shares slip on wider Ukraine impact concern
RE
04:56aJapan ruling coalition proposes new stimulus package to cushion economy
RE
04:50aTunisia's economy grew 3.1% in 2021
RE
04:50aRussia's Invasion of Ukraine Seen Hurting UK GDP
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. warns China not to help Russia as anti-war protest disrupts state ..
2U.S. money markets bet on higher, earlier terminal fed funds rate
3Nokia Oyj : India recorded highest growth in mobile broadband data in 2..
4Bystronic AG: Strong growth and good results in the 2021 financial year
5China Everbright Environment : 2021 Annual Results Announcement

HOT NEWS