Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan ruling party calls for major green investment in draft plan

11/27/2020 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ruling party will call on the government to promote environmental investment with a major decade-long spending programme for the country, whose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made a green society a key policy priority.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said in the draft proposal, which was seen by Reuters early on Friday, that the government should create a fund with a size "comparable to global standards" that supports companies investing in green technology, without suggesting a specific figure.

Suga has said that Japan will aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the LDP's recommendations will serve as a basis for the government's deliberations on a fresh stimulus package, which Suga has ordered his cabinet to develop.

The proposal, which suggests incentives to promote green investment will be among key pillars of the package along with spending to cushion the immediate blow from COVID-19, will be presented to the government on Monday, an LDP source said.

"By deploying all policy means available, the public and private sectors must work together to achieve zero carbon emission in 2050," said the draft, which was still subject to change after further deliberations when it was seen by Reuters, before being finalised by the party.

As well as calling for deregulation and tax breaks, the proposal also urges the government to expand or create new state-backed loan and loan guarantee schemes to support firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It seems (the new package) will clearly be different from just providing support to cope with the pandemic," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"There will be an increasing number of measures with an eye on a post-COVID society," he said.

The draft also called on the government to provide "strong support" for airlines hit by the pandemic, with measures such as slashing airport fees and fuel tax.

And it urged the extension of a subsidy for travel that has provoked concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

These hit a record daily high of 570 cases in Tokyo on Friday, topping the previous high of 539, city officials said, after 9,792 tests, another record.

With rising infections clouding the outlook, Japan said on Friday it would extend until February next year a subsidy scheme that compensates companies for retaining jobs while temporarily closing business due to the pandemic.

Ruling party executives have called for an extra budget worth around 20-30 trillion yen ($192-$288 billion), which will fund part of the stimulus package.

($1 = 104.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Tetsushi Kajimoto, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher, Lincoln Feast and Alexander Smith)

By Daniel Leussink and Tetsushi Kajimoto


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aGatwick Airport sees travel boost from new testing rules
RE
10:43aAFRICAN UNION : Ministers stress need for greater investment to revitalise energy sector
PU
10:39aSAVILLS : How Covid-19 has impacted residential real estate transactions around the world
PU
10:35aFACTBOX-Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
RE
10:33aRENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:29aVaccines may bring end to cash burn by the end of 2021
PU
10:29aDB MANIFOLDS WITH FLOW-RATE DYNAMIC BALANCING : Top-level energy efficiency
PU
10:28aWall Street rises, Nasdaq hits record high on recovery hopes
RE
10:27aAsian LNG spot prices rise on oil surge and heating demand
RE
10:15aMedicaid Enrollment Surge During Pandemic Leaves States Looking for Cost Cuts
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
2Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
3TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED : Stocks reach records; dollar settles lower
4BREXIT GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: EU and UK say big differences remain
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ