Japan ruling party indicates stimulus to total around $174 bln -Kyodo

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese ruling party
secretary general Toshimitsu Motegi indicated on Monday that a
planned economic spending package aimed at cushioning the blow
from rising living costs will total around 26 trillion yen ($174
billion), Kyodo news agency reported.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is expected to
approve the package at a cabinet meeting on Oct. 28, the same
day the Bank of Japan (BOJ) completes a two-day policy review.
In contrast to many other central banks, the BOJ has stuck
to its ultra-easy monetary policy citing Japan's slow economic
recovery from the pandemic and the central bank's view that
inflation would fall short of its 2% target sometime in 2023.
The growing interest-rate differentials between Japan and
other countries have been blamed for the yen's sharp weakening
this year to levels that authorities fear are harming the
economy.
In a speech at Kyodo news, Motegi said an early rate hike
would do more harm than good for the economy.
"It should be a process over about one year, and it would be
difficult to suddenly raise interest rates," he said at the
event, according to Kyodo.
He added, however, that "that was not the same thing as not
reviewing the current bold monetary easing policy at all," Kyodo
said.
($1 = 149.2800 yen)
