Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan ruling party indicates stimulus to total around $174 bln -Kyodo

10/24/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese ruling party secretary general Toshimitsu Motegi indicated on Monday that a planned economic spending package aimed at cushioning the blow from rising living costs will total around 26 trillion yen ($174 billion), Kyodo news agency reported.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is expected to approve the package at a cabinet meeting on Oct. 28, the same day the Bank of Japan (BOJ) completes a two-day policy review.

In contrast to many other central banks, the BOJ has stuck to its ultra-easy monetary policy citing Japan's slow economic recovery from the pandemic and the central bank's view that inflation would fall short of its 2% target sometime in 2023.

The growing interest-rate differentials between Japan and other countries have been blamed for the yen's sharp weakening this year to levels that authorities fear are harming the economy.

In a speech at Kyodo news, Motegi said an early rate hike would do more harm than good for the economy.

"It should be a process over about one year, and it would be difficult to suddenly raise interest rates," he said at the event, according to Kyodo.

He added, however, that "that was not the same thing as not reviewing the current bold monetary easing policy at all," Kyodo said.

($1 = 149.2800 yen) (Reporting by Elaine Lies and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.08% 93.941 Delayed Quote.12.29%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.98% 168.985 Delayed Quote.7.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.53% 108.726 Delayed Quote.19.44%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.88% 146.816 Delayed Quote.11.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -1.39% 1.79003 Delayed Quote.17.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.00% 85.012 Delayed Quote.7.72%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 1.14% 149.298 Delayed Quote.30.21%
Latest news "Economy"
05:14aStrong demand for English language learning keeps Pearson on track
RE
05:08aUnfazed by yen's slump, BOJ seen keeping ultra-low rates
RE
05:08aJapan ruling party indicates stimulus to total around $174 bln -Kyodo
RE
05:07aUK leadership contender Mordaunt "getting the numbers" - campaign spokesperson
RE
05:04aStocks at 2-1/2 yr lows on China sell-off amid policy worries
RE
05:04aJapan likely spent around $36 bln for Oct 21 FX intervention -estimate
RE
05:01aMike Ashley's Frasers buys 5.1% stake in ASOS
RE
05:01aAs Macron meets Pope Francis, abuse victims urge swifter reparations
RE
04:56aTOP NEWS: UK private sector output to hit near-two-year low in October
AI
04:55aJapan econmin Yamagiwa to step down - NHK
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
2Tesla cuts starting prices for Model 3, Model Y in China
3China Q3 GDP growth tops forecasts but meaningful rebound elusive
4A Singles Day without livestream superhosts leaves Alibaba in a quandar..
5China's Sept crude oil imports fall, fuel exports hit 15-mth high

HOT NEWS