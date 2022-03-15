Japan ruling party officials want new stimulus package to cushion economy

* Japan may experience stagflation - LDP official
TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling coalition
officials called on Tuesday for a fresh spending package to
cushion the economic blow from the Ukraine crisis, which has hit
households and retailers by driving up already rising energy and
food prices.
Japan must come up with measures to deal with a possible
economic downturn as the war in Ukraine could aggravate the hit
from rising inflation and supply shortages, said Tatsuo Fukuda,
general council chairperson of the ruling Liberal Democratic
Party (LDP).
"Given rising inflation, there's a chance Japan may
experience stagflation," Fukuda told a media briefing.
In a speech delivered at a meeting of government and ruling
coalition officials, Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the LDP's
coalition partner Komeito, also called on the administration to
consider compiling a new stimulus package.
Soaring crude oil and food prices are having a broad impact
on households, small firms and farmers, Yamaguchi said, calling
for subsidies and a freeze of add-on tax charged for gasoline.
"Depending on how things unfold, we could see the worst
crisis in post-war history," he said after the meeting.
Japan has lagged other advanced nations in achieving a solid
economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as curbs to combat
a rise in new Omicron variant cases weighed on consumption.
The resource-poor country is particularly vulnerable to
rising import costs for fuel and food, which have hit households
suffering from slow wage growth.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has pushed
back against calls for a fresh spending package for now, as it
focuses on passing through parliament the state budget for the
fiscal year beginning in April.
But Kishida is under pressure to heed calls for bigger
spending ahead of an upper house election scheduled around July,
which he must win to solidify his grip on power and push through
his agenda of redistributing wealth to households.
