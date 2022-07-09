Japan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe killing

(Corrects date of previous election to 2019, not 2018, in
paragraph 9)
* Abe's LDP party seen gaining from sympathy vote
* Former premier gunned down two days before poll
* Strong showing would strengthen PM Kishida's rule
TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japanese voters went to the polls
on Sunday for a parliamentary election that may give the ruling
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) a surge of support after the
assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dominant
politician and power broker.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down
on Friday during a speech in support of a local candidate in the
western city of Nara - a killing the political establishment
condemned as an attack on democracy itself.
Elections for seats in parliament's less powerful upper
house are typically seen as a referendum on the sitting
government, and opinion polls before the assassination already
pointed to a strong showing for the ruling bloc led by Prime
Minister Fumio Kishida, an Abe protege.
As the nation mourns, the LDP and its junior coalition
partner Komeito could gain from a potential wave of sympathy
votes, political analysts said.
"The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition was already on course for
a solid victory," James Brady of the Teneo consultancy said in a
note. "A wave of sympathy votes now could boost the margin of
victory."
Campaigning was halted on Friday after Abe's killing, but
politicians resumed pre-election activities on Saturday.
There was an increased police presence when Kishida appeared
at a campaign event in a city southwest of Tokyo and a metal
detection scanner was installed at the venue - an unusual
security measure in Japan.
Polls will close at 8 p.m. (1100 GMT), when initial exit
poll results are expected.
Turnout as of 10 a.m. was 6.18%, the Ministry of Internal
Affairs said. This was up from 5.65% in the last upper house
election in 2019, according to public broadcaster NHK. Media
said 15.3% percent of voters had cast absentee ballots in
advance.
"We just lost Mr. Abe. I would like the LDP to win many
votes so that they can run the country in a stable manner," said
Sakae Fujishiro, a 67-year-old pensioner who cast his vote for
the ruling party in Tokyo's eastern Edogawa ward.
A strong showing at the polls could help Kishida consolidate
his rule, giving the former banker from Hiroshima a chance to
carry out his goal of boosting defence spending.
It might also allow him to revise Japan's pacifist
constitution - something even the hawkish Abe was never able to
achieve.
"In the months ahead, the government is certain to seek to
strengthen domestic security," Brady said. "By undermining the
public's general sense of safety and order, the event could also
add further momentum to those key Abe causes like defence
build-up and constitutional revision."
PARTY POWER VACUUM
Polls last week showed the LDP winning at least 60 of the
125 seats being contested on Sunday, up from the 55 it now
holds, allowing it to maintain the majority in the chamber that
it holds with Komeito.
Reaching 69 seats in the upper house would give the LDP a
majority, a threshold that had been seen as a stretch before
Abe's killing.
Not all voters were swayed by the assassination.
"The Kishida administration is well regarded, but if the LDP
is in power too long, there will be too much collusion as a
result," said Yoshio Yamamoto, a 40-year-old civil servant who
cast his vote in Tokyo's central Nakano ward for the Democratic
Party for the People.
Kishida, once on the more dovish side of the LDP, has
shifted towards the right and said parts of the constitution may
have elements that "are outdated and lacking".
Opinion polls show a majority of voters favour greater
military strength.
But even a strong LDP performance will be overshadowed by
the murder of Abe, who as a lawmaker leading the party's largest
faction still wielded considerable strength over policy and
personnel decisions.
His death raises the spectre of a power vacuum and potential
turmoil within the party, analysts said.
The small, populist Japan Innovation Party, which gained
seats in a general election last year, could siphon off votes
from the LDP. But since the party also backs constitutional
revision, any advances it makes would be likely to bolster the
LDP's goals.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Additional reporting by Yoshifumi
Takemoto and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Dolan, Helen
Popper, Sandra Maler and William Mallard)