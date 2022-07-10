Japan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe killing

* Abe's LDP seen gaining from sympathy vote
TOKYO/NARA, Japan, July 10 (Reuters) - Japanese voters went
to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election that may
give the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) a surge of
support after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, a dominant politician and power broker.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down
on Friday during a speech in support of a local candidate in the
western city of Nara, a killing the political establishment
condemned as an attack on democracy itself.
Turnout as of 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) was 10.44%, the Ministry of
Internal Affairs said, was up from 9.7% at the same point during
the last upper house election in 2019. Some 15.3% of voters had
cast absentee ballots by Friday, according to government data.
Polls close at 8 p.m. (1100 GMT), when media exit poll
results are expected.
"We just lost Mr. Abe. I would like the LDP to win many
votes so that they can run the country in a stable manner," said
Sakae Fujishiro, a 67-year-old pensioner who cast his vote for
the ruling party in Tokyo's eastern Edogawa ward.
Elections for seats in parliament's less powerful upper
house are typically seen as a referendum on the sitting
government. Opinion polls before the assassination already
pointed to a strong showing for the ruling bloc led by Prime
Minister Fumio Kishida, an Abe protege.
As the nation mourns, the LDP and its junior coalition
partner Komeito could gain from a potential wave of sympathy
votes, political analysts said.
"The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition was already on course for
a solid victory," James Brady of the Teneo consultancy said in a
note. "A wave of sympathy votes now could boost the margin of
victory."
There was an increased police presence for Kishida at a
campaign event in a city southwest of Tokyo and a metal
detection scanner was installed at the venue, an unusual
security measure in Japan.
Nara police said they had seized a motorcycle and a vehicle
belonging to the murder suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami.
From the vehicle, police retrieved trays wrapped in
aluminium foil that the suspect said he had used for drying
gunpowder, and wooden boards with holes that he said he had used
for test-firing his homemade weapon, police said.
The unemployed 41-year-old told police he spent months
planning the attack, accusing the former prime minister of links
to a religious cult that he blames for his mother's financial
ruin, according to Japanese media.
DEFENCE SPENDING
A strong showing at the polls could help Kishida consolidate
his rule, giving the former banker from Hiroshima a chance to
carry out his goal of boosting military spending. It might allow
him to revise Japan's pacifist constitution, a dream Abe never
achieved.
"In the months ahead, the government is certain to seek to
strengthen domestic security," Brady said. "By undermining the
public's general sense of safety and order, (Abe's killing)
could also add further momentum to those key Abe causes like
defence build-up and constitutional revision."
Most voters favour greater military strength, opinion polls
show.
Katsunori Matsuzawa, 64, told Reuters at a Nara polling
station near where Abe was shot that the assassination might
prompt some people on the fence to vote for the LDP. "This
hasn't affected the way I voted, but I think it will influence a
lot of people," he said, declining to say how he voted.
By contrast, Yuko Takeuchi, 52, a nurse in Tokyo who voted
for the Japanese Communist Party, said: "Of course, I am very
sorry for his death, but this election must be separated from
that."
Polls last week showed the LDP winning at least 60 of the
125 seats being contested on Sunday, up from the 55 it now
holds, allowing it to maintain the majority in the chamber that
it holds with Komeito.
Reaching 69 seats the LDP a majority, a threshold that had
been seen as a stretch before Abe's killing. Control of
government, which is decided in the lower house, is not at stake
in Sunday's election.
Even a strong LDP performance would be overshadowed by the
killing of Abe, who as a lawmaker leading the party's largest
faction still wielded considerable strength over policy and
personnel decisions.
His death raises the spectre of a power vacuum and potential
turmoil within the party, analysts said.
The small, populist Japan Innovation Party, which gained
seats in a general election last year, could siphon off votes
from the LDP. But since the party also backs constitutional
revision, any advances it makes would likely bolster the LDP's
goals.
