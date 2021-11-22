Log in
Japan's 10-year bond yields fall amid COVID-19 concerns

11/22/2021 | 02:19am EST
TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond (JGB) yields fell on Monday, as concerns over the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe underpinned demand for safe-haven bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.070%.

Austria began its fourth lockdown, with neighbouring Germany warning it may follow suit, shutting Christmas markets, bars, cafes and theatres.

However, the impact of the resurgence on the bond market will be limited as the number of deaths in countries such as Germany has not been on the rise so far, a market participant said.

Yields on the shorter-end notes also fell, with the two-year JGB yield slipping 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135% and the five-year yield losing 1 basis point to minus 0.090%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.465% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.680%.

The 40-year JGB yield also rose 1 basis point to 0.735%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 151.69, with a trading volume of 11,871 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
