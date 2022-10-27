Japan's 10-year bond yields fall to near 4-week lows

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government
bond yields fell to their lowest in nearly four weeks after the
Bank of Japan kept its ultra-low interest late policy unchanged
in a widely expected conclusion to its policy-setting meeting.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points
to 0.235%, its lowest since Oct. 4, after hovering at the top of
the central bank's policy band for a week.
The BOJ kept ultra-low interest rates and maintained its
dovish guidance, cementing its status as an outlier among global
central banks tightening monetary policy, as recession fears
dampen prospects for a solid recovery.
"The outcome (of the BOJ's policy meeting) was in line with
expectations. Investors were buying bonds to cover their short
positions ahead of the meeting so that was sign that the market
also had expected this," said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of Japan
rates research at J.P. Morgan Securities.
"Yields may have not peaked yet, but global trend of rising
yields seems to be pausing now, which has made it easier for the
Bank of Japan to keep its yield curve control policy."
The 20-year JGB yield fell 5 basis points to
1.060%, lowest since Oct. 14.
The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
-0.050%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to
148.8, with a trading volume of 9,750 lots.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)