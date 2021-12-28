Japan's 10-year bond yields flat on lack of catalysts

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond
yields were flat on Tuesday, as demand faded amid no
market-moving indicators ahead of year-end holidays.
The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at
0.060%, with no bond auctions scheduled until Jan. 5.
Yields on longer-ended bonds rose, with the 20-year JGB
yield advancing 0.5 basis point to 0.470% and the
30-year JGB yield climbing 1 basis point to
0.680%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose one basis point to
0.735%.
The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point
to minus 0.100% and the five-year yield was flat
at minus 0.085%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to
151.85, with 7,516 lots traded.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)