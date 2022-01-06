Japan's 10-year bond yields hit 9-month high on Fed's hawkish signal

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year
government bond yields hit a nine-month high on Thursday,
tracking elevated U.S. yields, after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting signalled it may raise interest rates
sooner than expected.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.110%.
U.S. Treasury yields also edged higher during the Asian
trading hours, with the benchmark 10-year yields
rising to the highest level since April 2021.
A relatively weak outcome for the Bank of Japan's
bond-buying operations also dented investor sentiment.
Yields on longer-ended notes also rose, with the 20-year JGB
yield rising one basis point to 0.495%, and the
30-year JGB yield climbing one basis point to
0.705%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose one basis point to
0.760%.
The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield
remained at minus 0.090%. The five-year yield
rose one basis point to minus 0.060%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.22 point to
151.2, with a trading volume of 22,930 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)