Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan's 10-year bond yields rise after BOJ Governor Kuroda comments

12/26/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year government bond yields rose on Monday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the decision to widen the allowance band around its yield target was "absolutely not a first step" towards an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 0.430%, having slipped to as low as 0.345% earlier in the day.

Last week, the BOJ in a surprise move decided to allow the 10-year bond yield to move up and down 50 bps around the 0% target, wider than the previous 25-bps band, while keeping its yield curve control targets unchanged.

The move stoked expectations the lone dovish central bank is set to adjust its monetary policy but Governor Kuroda has repeatedly said it was not changing its policy.

"Under our yield curve control policy, we will maintain monetary policy accommodative to sustainably and stably achieve our price target accompanied by wage increases," Kuroda said in a speech delivered at a meeting of Japan's business lobby Keidanren on Monday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 9 yen to 146.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 2 bps to 1.485%, while the five-year yield fell 0.5 bps to 0.195%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 3 bps to 1.685%, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1 bps to 1.205%.

The BOJ offered to buy 675 billion yen ($5.10 billion) of bonds with maturities of more than 5 years and up to 10 years, in the middle of the range the central bank planned to purchase for January to March.

The central bank offered to buy 575 billion yen of bonds with maturities of more than 3 years and up to 5 years and 200 billion yen of JGBs with maturity of more than 25 years. The offers were also in the middle of the range of its planned purchase. ($1 = 132.4600 yen) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.00% 89.001 Delayed Quote.6.83%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.12% 159.821 Delayed Quote.2.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.08% 97.495 Delayed Quote.7.28%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.01% 140.883 Delayed Quote.7.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.12% 1.604132 Delayed Quote.3.93%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.29% 5554.99 Real-time Quote.-11.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.51% 83.043 Delayed Quote.6.02%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.09% 132.563 Delayed Quote.15.47%
Latest news "Economy"
02:33aIndia's NDTV shares rise as founders plan to sell stake to Adani
RE
02:33aSouth Korean shares end higher; foreign selling caps sentiment
RE
02:29aFUNDVIEW-India short-end bonds attractive as rate-hike cycle near peak UTI MF's Agrawal
RE
02:26aSouth Korea suspends flight departures upon military request - official
RE
02:22aRouble edges higher after biggest weekly slump since July
RE
02:21aAlgeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS
RE
02:10aIndia federal police arrests Videocon chairman Dhoot in loan fraud case
RE
02:07a'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight say hospitals are 'overwhelmed'
RE
02:04aIndia New Issue-PFC accepts bids for over 3-year bonds - traders
RE
02:00aGRAPHIC -Global central banks deliver historic rate hike blast in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota global output record high for November as supply-crunch eases
2'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight sa..
3GRAPHIC -Global central banks deliver historic rate hike blast in 2022
4South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets
5GRAPHIC -Global central banks deliver historic rate hike blast in 2022

HOT NEWS