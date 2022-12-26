Japan's 10-year bond yields rise after BOJ Governor Kuroda comments

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year
government bond yields rose on Monday after Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the decision to widen
the allowance band around its yield target was "absolutely not a
first step" towards an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 5.5 basis points
(bps) to 0.430%, having slipped to as low as 0.345% earlier in
the day.
Last week, the BOJ in a surprise move decided to allow the
10-year bond yield to move up and down 50 bps around the 0%
target, wider than the previous 25-bps band, while keeping its
yield curve control targets unchanged.
The move stoked expectations the lone dovish central bank is
set to adjust its monetary policy but Governor Kuroda has
repeatedly said it was not changing its policy.
"Under our yield curve control policy, we will maintain
monetary policy accommodative to sustainably and stably achieve
our price target accompanied by wage increases," Kuroda said in
a speech delivered at a meeting of Japan's business lobby
Keidanren on Monday.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 9 yen to 146.
The 30-year JGB yield fell 2 bps to 1.485%,
while the five-year yield fell 0.5 bps to 0.195%.
The 40-year JGB yield fell 3 bps to 1.685%,
while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1 bps to 1.205%.
The BOJ offered to buy 675 billion yen ($5.10 billion) of
bonds with maturities of more than 5 years and up to 10 years,
in the middle of the range the central bank planned to purchase
for January to March.
The central bank offered to buy 575 billion yen of bonds
with maturities of more than 3 years and up to 5 years and 200
billion yen of JGBs with maturity of more than 25 years. The
offers were also in the middle of the range of its planned
purchase.
($1 = 132.4600 yen)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Tokyo Markets
team; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)