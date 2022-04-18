Japan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. peers to scale 3-week high

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond
yields touched a three-week high in early trade on Monday
following a sell-off of U.S. Treasury peers over the weekend
after a batch of economic data was likely to keep the Federal
Reserve on its tightening path.
The 10-year JGB yield rose as high as 0.245%
before falling to 0.240%, but flat from the previous session.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped on Thursday
in a holiday-shortened week.
Investors were wary that the Bank of Japan might step in to
defend its yield target, by offering to buy unlimited amount of
the 10-year debt at a fixed rate, as it has done previously.
The central bank offered to buy unlimited amount of 10-year
bonds at 0.25% in February and March, in an effort to defend its
yield curve against the global tide of higher interest rates.
"The BOJ's intervention could accelerate yen's decline
against the dollar," said Takenobu Nakajima, a chief rates
strategist at Nomura Securities.
"But the central bank's priority seems to be defending its
yield target, rather than preventing the yen from falling
further,"
The yen hit fresh two-decade lows on Monday, from Japanese
policymaker comments on Monday, before both Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki
voiced concerns.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.740% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 2.5
basis points to 0.955%.
The two-year JGB yield edged up 0.5 basis
point to minus 0.060%.
The five-year yield was flat at 0.025%.
The 40-year JGBs were not traded and the yield
remained at 1.015%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08 point to
149.33, with a trading volume of 7,987 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)