Japan's 10-year yield pinned at top of BOJ's policy band for sixth day

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government
bond yield was pinned at the top end of the Bank of Japan's
policy band for a sixth straight session after U.S. Treasury
rose on the back of strong economic data.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.500%.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point
(bps) to 1.305%. The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5
bp to 1.685%.
U.S. Treasury yields continued their rise overnight after
the latest unemployment and producer price data raised
expectations the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher for
longer to combat inflation.
"The strong inflation could be a rebound from a weak data in
December. We need to see the February data to confirm the
momentum," said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona
Holdings.
The 30-year JGBs were not traded and the yield
remained at 1.465%.
The five-year JGBs did not trade and the yield
stayed at 0.210%.
The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bs to -0.045%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 8 yen to 146.63,
with a trading volume of 8,072 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)