Japan's 10-year yield rises as investors pause short-covering

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government
bond yield rose on Tuesday, as investors paused buying to cover
their short positions, which they started after the Bank of
Japan kept its ultra-easy stance unchanged at a policy review
last week.
"Buying for covering short positions has paused," said Ataru
Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The 10-year JGB yield jumped 3 basis points
to 0.405%, its biggest daily rise since Jan.6.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
1.265%.
The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to
0.175% and the two-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to -0.010%.
Yields on super-long notes fell, with the 30-year JGB yield
falling 3 basis points to 1.520% and the 40-year
JGB yield slipping 3.5 basis points to 1.805%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 24 yen to
147.39, with a trading volume of 16,220 lots.
