Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan's 10-year yield rises as investors pause short-covering

01/24/2023 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday, as investors paused buying to cover their short positions, which they started after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-easy stance unchanged at a policy review last week.

"Buying for covering short positions has paused," said Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield jumped 3 basis points to 0.405%, its biggest daily rise since Jan.6.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 1.265%.

The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.175% and the two-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to -0.010%.

Yields on super-long notes fell, with the 30-year JGB yield falling 3 basis points to 1.520% and the 40-year JGB yield slipping 3.5 basis points to 1.805%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 24 yen to 147.39, with a trading volume of 16,220 lots. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.29% 141.548 Delayed Quote.0.23%
OKUMURA CORPORATION 0.66% 3030 Delayed Quote.0.84%
Latest news "Economy"
02:38aIndia's Maruti tops Q3 profit view on strong passenger car demand
RE
02:35aNigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport
RE
02:30aSouth African rand firms; eyes on Reserve Bank this week
RE
02:29aThai Dec exports fall 14.6% y/y, worse than forecast
RE
02:29aAs Yellen woos Africa, sceptics ask 'Is the U.S. here to stay?'
RE
02:27aUganda to unveil first commercial oil production drilling programme
RE
02:25aTHG appoints Damian Sanders as chief financial officer
RE
02:22aEnergy support, debt interest swell UK government borrowing in December
RE
02:21aFrench Finance Minister reaffirms that inflation should recede from mid 2023 onwards
RE
02:16aJapan's 10-year yield rises as investors pause short-covering
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1InterDigital : How InterDigital's Video Solutions Are Encouraging Great..
2Japan's Nikkei rises to cut losses since BOJ's Dec. shock
3DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg N..
4Thailand beats 2022 tourism target with 11.15 million foreign arrivals
5Cryptoverse: Bitcoin investors take control

HOT NEWS