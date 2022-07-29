Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's 10-year yields fall to near 4-1/2-month low

07/29/2022 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to near four-and-a half-month low on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields which declined overnight after U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.175%, its lowest since March 10.

"Upward pressure on Japan's 10-year yields from overseas peers has weakened. Also BOJ Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda reiterated that the central bank would not adjust its yield curve control (YCC)," said Takayuki Miyajima, senior economist at Sony Financial Group.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ sets an implicit 0.25% cap around its 0% target for the 10-year bond yield to keep borrowing costs low and stimulate the economy.

Yields have dropped steadily since mid-June, when bets that the Bank of Japan will be forced to join its hawkish global peers and tweak its yield-curve-control policy were at their extreme.

Last week, Kuroda brushed aside the chance of near-term policy tightening, saying he had "absolutely no plan" to raise interest rates or hike the 0.25% cap.

Yields on longer-end notes also fell, with the 20-year JGB yield declining 1.5 basis points to 0.840% and the 30-year JGB yield slipping 2 basis points to 1.185%.

"Yields on super-long notes are also on the decline as uncertainties about the direction of the yields have eased," Miyajima said.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.350%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.23 point to 150.48, with a trading volume of 12,205 lots. (Reporting by Junko Fujita)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.82% 93.299 Delayed Quote.13.90%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.80% 162.31 Delayed Quote.6.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.97% 103.97 Delayed Quote.16.60%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.77% 135.965 Delayed Quote.6.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.38% 1.679628 Delayed Quote.10.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.69% 84.018 Delayed Quote.8.20%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.09% 11690 Delayed Quote.-19.45%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -1.04% 133.062 Delayed Quote.18.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aAnalysis-EU gas solidarity complicated by lack of fuel sharing deals
RE
01:45aSwiss National Bank posts biggest ever first half loss
RE
01:43aSwiss National Bank posts biggest ever first half loss
RE
01:40aJapan's 10-year yields fall to near 4-1/2-month low
RE
01:38aRussia's Sakhalin Energy tells LNG buyers to pay via Moscow bank
RE
01:31aWorld Bank says no new plans for financing for Sri Lanka
RE
01:22aDollar/yen falls 1% to six-week low of 132.83…
RE
01:20aGiant video screen falls during Hong Kong pop concert, dancers hurt
RE
01:18aChina stocks fall on govt's growth target view; Hong Kong hits 2-month low
RE
01:16aRussia's Sakhalin Energy tells LNG buyers to pay via bank in Moscow - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cnova N : First Half 2022 Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast &..
2Shares rally as markets bet on more gradual rate hikes
3Petrobras : Financial Perfomance 2Q22 (US$)
4Renault : Press release - 2022 H1 Financial Results
5Aperam S A : July, 2022 – Q2 results

HOT NEWS