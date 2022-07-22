Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's 10-year yields hit over 2-week low on recession concerns

07/22/2022 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year bond yields fell on Friday to their lowest in more than two weeks, as concerns grew about a global recession after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.220%, its lowest since July 5.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 3 basis points to 0.870%, its lowest since July 4.

The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent, breaking its own guidance for a 25-basis-point move and marking its first rate hike in 11 years.

"The main theme in markets is dominated by inflation and recession and central banks are to choose which one to tackle first," said Noriatsu Tanji, chief bond strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"The economy in Europe is weaker than that in the U.S. So, the rate hike has spurred more concerns about recession."

The 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 1.235% and the 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.430%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.080%.

The five-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.005%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.37 point to 149.72, with a trading volume of 16,628 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.10% 0.67778 Delayed Quote.5.87%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.02% 1.1733 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.24% 0.761533 Delayed Quote.9.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.38% 0.012288 Delayed Quote.4.14%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.28% 0.981239 Delayed Quote.11.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29aSouth Korea, U.S. to resume major field training during combined military drills
RE
02:27aSri Lanka president expected to keep finance portfolio - source
RE
02:27aSRI LANKA CRISIS : President ranil wickremesinghe expected to ke…
RE
02:26aSwedish utility Vattenfall posts 54% profit rise
RE
02:23aBeazley reports H1 loss, raises full year profitability outlook
RE
02:23aMARKETMIND : Drawing the battle lines
RE
02:19aCOLUMN : Dollar cresting as central banks ape Fed: Mike Dolan
RE
02:19aJapan's 10-year yields hit over 2-week low on recession concerns
RE
02:17aSrilanka president ranil wickremesinghe set to stay finance mini…
RE
02:15aBritain says Russia has increased its use of air defence missiles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy
2Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Construction of Electric Tugboat powered by bat..
3Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
4China's largest policy bank disbursed $27 billion loans for infrastruct..
5Snap's report incinerates $80 billion in ad industry market cap

HOT NEWS