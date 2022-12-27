Japan's 2-year govt bond yield jumps to 7-1/2-year high

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The yield on two-year Japanese
government bonds (JGBs) on Tuesday jumped to its highest in more
than seven-and-a-half years, as an auction for the notes with
the same maturity received relatively weak demand.
The two-year JGB yield rose to as high as
0.040%, its highest since March 2015, before falling to 0.030%.
"The auction took place when the direction of the Bank of
Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy remains unclear," said Ataru
Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The two-year bond yield turned positive for the first time
in seven years last week when BOJ shocked markets with a
surprise widening of the allowance band around its 10-year JGB
target, a move that aimed at easing some of the cost of
prolonged stimulus.
It is not clear whether the BOJ would continue its policy
tweak, or keep its ultra-rate policy unchanged, Okumura said.
The auction outcome was relatively weak, said Keisuke
Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
The auction received bids worth 3.78 times the amount
available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 4.03 at the previous
auction.
In another sign of weak demand, the auction's tail, or the
gap between lowest and average price, widened to 0.24 from 0.1
at the previous auction.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.455% amid caution for an action at the beginning of next
month.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 2 basis point to
1.240%.
The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.240%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 4 basis points to
1.535%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to
1.755%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita, additional reporting by the Tokyo
markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)