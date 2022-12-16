Japan's 20-year bond yield hit 3-week high after weak auction demand

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Yield on 20-year Japanese
government bonds rose to its highest in more than three weeks on
Friday, after weak outcome of an auction in the previous
session.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to
1.125%, its highest since Nov. 30.
"The weak outcome of the 20-year bond auction is still
dragging investor sentiment, while it is hard to buy bonds ahead
of the liquidity-enhancing auction next week," said Keisuke
Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
The Ministry of Finance is set to hold an liquidity
enhancing auction for bonds with 15.5 year to 39 year maturities
on Wednesday.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 4.5 basis points
to 1.460%, it highest since Dec. 7.
The 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yield
remained at 1.605%.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.250%.
The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.020%.
The five-year yield was flat at 0.125%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 yen to
148.03, with a trading volume of 7,407 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee)