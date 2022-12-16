Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan's 20-year bond yield hit 3-week high after weak auction demand

12/16/2022 | 01:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Yield on 20-year Japanese government bonds rose to its highest in more than three weeks on Friday, after weak outcome of an auction in the previous session.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 1.125%, its highest since Nov. 30.

"The weak outcome of the 20-year bond auction is still dragging investor sentiment, while it is hard to buy bonds ahead of the liquidity-enhancing auction next week," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Ministry of Finance is set to hold an liquidity enhancing auction for bonds with 15.5 year to 39 year maturities on Wednesday.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 4.5 basis points to 1.460%, it highest since Dec. 7.

The 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yield remained at 1.605%.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.250%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.020%.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.125%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 yen to 148.03, with a trading volume of 7,407 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN 10Y CASH 2.87% 0.2547 Delayed Quote.256.43%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -0.07% 761.2 Delayed Quote.21.89%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.99% 87.79 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
Latest news "Economy"
02:14aBritain's BT combines two units in cost savings drive
RE
02:13aChina's re-opening to lift Asia equity capital market volumes from three-year lows
RE
02:10aU.s. natural gas futures down 5% in early trading…
RE
02:10aSouth Korean shares fall for 5th week on economic recession concerns
RE
02:09aBritish court set to hear demand for evidence over LME nickel crisis
RE
02:08aFor bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
RE
02:07aUK retail sales fall unexpectedly by 0.4% in November
RE
02:05aFire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including 5 children
RE
02:03aAnalysis-Britain takes fight to restore investor faith into 2023
RE
02:02aStora Enso plans to divest plant in China
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Quantafuel ASA | Plastic feedstock agreement signed between Resource De..
2Mitsubishi Corp unit, Shell awarded offshore wind farm in the Netherlan..
3Novavax Announces Pricing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stoc..
4Allkem completes acquisition of strategic lithium tenement and the sale..
5BOJ governor contender Nakaso has playbook for ending ultra-easy policy

HOT NEWS