Japan's 20-year bond yield hits 8-year high despite BOJ operations

01/04/2023 | 02:43am EST
TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan's 20-year government bond yield hit its highest level in more than eight years on Wednesday, even as the Bank of Japan conducted emergency bond buying operations for a fourth straight session to contain elevated yields.

The 20-year JGB yield jumped 4 basis points to 1.340%, its highest since October 2014. The 30-year JGB yield rose 4 basis points to 1.645, its highest since Oct. 25.

The BOJ conducted unscheduled bond buying operations earlier in the day, targeting short-term to super-long maturities.

The central bank has conducted similar operations almost every session since it jolted the market on Dec. 20 by widening the allowance band around its benchmark 10-year government bond yield target to 0.5% from 0.25%.

"The BOJ widened the yield band in order to boost liquidity but the market has become less liquid," said Keiko Onogi, a senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Market participants are cautions about the BOJ's next move, so they are not able to conduct normal trading."

The 10-year JGB yield rose 4.5 basis points to 0.455% ahead of an auction of notes of the same maturity on Thursday.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.910%.

Yields on shorter-dated notes fell, with the two-year JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.025%. The five-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.220%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 5 yen to 145.41, with a trading volume of 16,898 lots. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.89% 89.116 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.31% 156.672 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.46% 95.635 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.37% 137.972 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.33% 1.577984 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.15% 82.211 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.88% 130.222 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
