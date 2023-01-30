Japan's 5-year bond yield falls on BOJ's buying, loans offer

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Yields on five-year Japanese
government bonds (JGBs) fell on Monday, supported by a firm
outcome of the Bank of Japan's bond buying and ahead of the
central bank's offer of 5-year loans to investors.
The five-year bond yield fell 1.5 basis points
to 0.175%.
"The outcome of the BOJ's bond buying for 3-5 years JGBs was
firm, suggesting tightening of supply and demand," said Keisuke
Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"Investors wanted to sell bonds to BOJ only at higher
prices."
The BOJ last week announced that it would provide five-year
loans against collateral to banks, a move aimed at encouraging
investors to buy five-year JGBs.
The five-year bond yield, which rose to as high as 0.2% on
Friday, fell since the funding announcement.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at
0.475%.
Yields on super-long notes rose, with the 20-year JGB yield
climbing 1 basis point to 1.380%. The 30-year JGB
yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.570%.
The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.005%.
The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 1.810%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.13 yen to
146.86, with a trading volume of 18,837 lots.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)