  Homepage
  News
News
News 

Japan's 5-year bond yield falls on strong auction results

02/16/2023 | 12:42am EST
TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's five-year government bonds fell on Thursday after an auction witnessed strong demand, while the 10-year bond yield was pinned at the upper end of the Bank of Japan's policy band.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.185%.

The auction witnessed a better-than-expected outcome, receiving bids worth 3.98 times the amount sold, higher than a ratio of 3.66 times seen at the previous auction.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.500%, pinned at the BOJ's top ceiling for a fifth straight session.

Yields on super-long notes rose, with the 20-year JGB yield rising 2.5 bps to 1.300% and the 30-year JGB yield climbing 2.5 bps to 1.485%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.695%.

"Speculation that the BOJ may tweak its ultra-low policy has been factored in the yields on super-long dated notes," said Makoto Suzuki, a senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

"But there is not much room left for the yields to rise, as we expect demand from long-term investors towards the end of the fiscal year."

The government named Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become next BOJ governor, a surprise choice that could heighten the chance of an end to its unpopular yield control policy.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to -0.050%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 15 yen to 146.69, with a trading volume of 9,657 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.13% 92.61 Delayed Quote.1.78%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.07% 161.289 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.06% 100.05 Delayed Quote.1.80%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.12% 143.34 Delayed Quote.0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.09% 1.619355 Delayed Quote.0.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.39% 84.395 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
OKASAN SECURITIES GROUP INC. 0.23% 443 Delayed Quote.15.40%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.01% 133.9 Delayed Quote.0.34%
