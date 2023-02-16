Japan's 5-year bond yield falls on strong auction results

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's five-year
government bonds fell on Thursday after an auction witnessed
strong demand, while the 10-year bond yield was pinned at the
upper end of the Bank of Japan's policy band.
The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.185%.
The auction witnessed a better-than-expected outcome,
receiving bids worth 3.98 times the amount sold, higher than a
ratio of 3.66 times seen at the previous auction.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.500%,
pinned at the BOJ's top ceiling for a fifth straight session.
Yields on super-long notes rose, with the 20-year JGB yield
rising 2.5 bps to 1.300% and the 30-year JGB
yield climbing 2.5 bps to 1.485%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.695%.
"Speculation that the BOJ may tweak its ultra-low policy has
been factored in the yields on super-long dated notes," said
Makoto Suzuki, a senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.
"But there is not much room left for the yields to rise, as
we expect demand from long-term investors towards the end of the
fiscal year."
The government named Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become next
BOJ governor, a surprise choice that could heighten the chance
of an end to its unpopular yield control policy.
The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to -0.050%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 15 yen to
146.69, with a trading volume of 9,657 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)