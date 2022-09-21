Japan's 9-year bond yield rises to nearly 0.3% as BOJ meet looms

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's 9-year government bond
yields rose to nearly 0.3% in early trade on Wednesday, while
those of the 10-year bonds stayed at the upper limit of the
central bank's policy band, as markets test the Bank of Japan's
resolve to pin down interest rates.
The BOJ is expected to keep its ultra-low policy at a
two-day meeting ending on Thursday, even as Japan's inflation
has hit its fastest annual pace in nearly eight years and the
yen is tanking as money flows from Japan seeking better returns
abroad.
However, markets are increasingly doubtful that policy
stance can last and yields on Japan's government bonds maturing
in September 2031 rose as much as 2.5 basis points
(bps) to a high of 0.295%, according to Tradeweb Markets, and
was last at 0.283%.
The yield on 10-year bonds remained at 0.25%,
the upper limit of the BOJ policy band.
Ten year U.S. Treasury yields, by contrast, hit
an 11-year high of 3.6% overnight as investors braced for a
third consecutive 75 basis point Federal Reserve rate hike on
Wednesday.
The divergence has been driving Japan's currency lower and
lower this year and speculators have assailed the Japanese bond
market in a wager that the central bank will eventually give up
on the vast bond buying project that keeps yields pinned down.
"If the Bank of Japan had abandoned its support to keep the
yields low, the 10-year yields could skyrocket above 0.3%
easily," said a market participant at a domestic asset manager.
So far the BOJ has been steadfast and on Tuesday poured some
836 billion yen ($5.81 billion) into bond purchases to hold the
ceiling of 0.25% on the 10-year yield.
But pressure is being felt along the curve and is evident in
the central bank's tempo of purchase offers.
On top of a standing offer to buy unlimited amounts of
10-year bonds daily, The BOJ said earlier on Wednesday it would
conduct unscheduled bond buying.
The yield on bonds with nine years to maturity are above the
target as they fall just outside the BOJ's primary target window
and traders say bonds soon to roll out of the target tenor are
crowded with short positions.
Ten-year JGB futures, another popular vehicle for
short sellers, hit an almost three-month low on Wednesday.
The 20-year JGB yield rose to as high as
0.980%, its highest since January 2016, before falling to
0.970%. The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.065%, its highest since June.
($1 = 143.7700 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kim Coghill)