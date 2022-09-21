Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's 9-year bond yield rises to nearly 0.3% as BOJ meet looms

09/21/2022 | 12:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's 9-year government bond yields rose to nearly 0.3% in early trade on Wednesday, while those of the 10-year bonds stayed at the upper limit of the central bank's policy band, as markets test the Bank of Japan's resolve to pin down interest rates.

The BOJ is expected to keep its ultra-low policy at a two-day meeting ending on Thursday, even as Japan's inflation has hit its fastest annual pace in nearly eight years and the yen is tanking as money flows from Japan seeking better returns abroad.

However, markets are increasingly doubtful that policy stance can last and yields on Japan's government bonds maturing in September 2031 rose as much as 2.5 basis points (bps) to a high of 0.295%, according to Tradeweb Markets, and was last at 0.283%.

The yield on 10-year bonds remained at 0.25%, the upper limit of the BOJ policy band.

Ten year U.S. Treasury yields, by contrast, hit an 11-year high of 3.6% overnight as investors braced for a third consecutive 75 basis point Federal Reserve rate hike on Wednesday.

The divergence has been driving Japan's currency lower and lower this year and speculators have assailed the Japanese bond market in a wager that the central bank will eventually give up on the vast bond buying project that keeps yields pinned down.

"If the Bank of Japan had abandoned its support to keep the yields low, the 10-year yields could skyrocket above 0.3% easily," said a market participant at a domestic asset manager.

So far the BOJ has been steadfast and on Tuesday poured some 836 billion yen ($5.81 billion) into bond purchases to hold the ceiling of 0.25% on the 10-year yield.

But pressure is being felt along the curve and is evident in the central bank's tempo of purchase offers.

On top of a standing offer to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds daily, The BOJ said earlier on Wednesday it would conduct unscheduled bond buying.

The yield on bonds with nine years to maturity are above the target as they fall just outside the BOJ's primary target window and traders say bonds soon to roll out of the target tenor are crowded with short positions.

Ten-year JGB futures, another popular vehicle for short sellers, hit an almost three-month low on Wednesday.

The 20-year JGB yield rose to as high as 0.980%, its highest since January 2016, before falling to 0.970%. The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.065%, its highest since June. ($1 = 143.7700 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.09% 96.012 Delayed Quote.15.31%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.14% 163.616 Delayed Quote.5.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.14% 107.56 Delayed Quote.18.71%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.12% 143.361 Delayed Quote.9.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.04% 1.802614 Delayed Quote.16.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.01% 84.736 Delayed Quote.8.48%
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED -0.70% 4.94 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. -2.36% 61.34 Delayed Quote.-38.75%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.19% 143.839 Delayed Quote.24.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Extend Losses as All Eyes on Fed
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aExclusive-Maroil takes over most of Venezuela's petroleum coke trading
RE
12:09aJapan's 9-year bond yield rises to nearly 0.3% as BOJ meet looms
RE
12:08aJapan unlikely to intervene to stem weak yen, half of economists say - Reuters poll
RE
12:07aBOJ's dovish deputy Amamiya top candidate as next head - Reuters poll
RE
12:05aJapan fy2022 gdp seen at +1.9%, fy2023 +1.2% (vs +1…
RE
12:05a12 of 23 economists said japan would not intervene…
RE
12:05aJapan july-sept gdp growth seen at +1.4%, oct-dec +…
RE
12:05aJapan fy2022 core cpi seen at +2.4%, fy2023 +1.2% (…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent Music shares set to open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut
2Analysis-Europe energy crisis may deepen with looming liquidity crunch
3Fire crews rush to douse blaze at BP's Ohio refinery
4Rupee seen lower as Fed rate-decision jitters boost dollar
5Dollar ascendant as investors gear up for Fed

HOT NEWS