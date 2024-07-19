By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--Japan's consumer inflation stayed well above the Bank of Japan's 2% target in June, which is likely to fuel some expectations that interest-rate increases might be coming soon.

Overall consumer prices rose 2.8% from a year earlier in June, matching the pace reported in May, according to government data released Friday.

Energy bills rose because government subsidies were cut. Food inflation also remained strong as the yen's weakness makes imported products more expensive. The nation depends on imports for food and energy.

Views are split on how soon the Japanese central bank can raise interest rates again after it decided to end eight years of negative interest rates in March.

Some economists said Friday's figures support the bank to take action at its next policy-setting meeting on July 30-31.

The June data showed a renewed pickup in "other industrial products" inflation, signaling that a soft yen is creating upside risks to prices, said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics. Rebounding services inflation suggests that faster wage growth is raising cost pressures, and he sees some signs that stronger income growth is boosting rental inflation.

"We expect underlying inflation to remain around 2% until early-2025, which we think will prompt the Bank of Japan to hike rates both this month and in October," Thieliant said in a note.

No further policy tightening is likely next year as inflationary pressure could slow if the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, helping the yen recover against the dollar, Thieliant said. Services inflation could also moderate if annual wage negotiations result in smaller pay raises next year, he added.

For Mizuho Securities economist Ryosuke Katagi, the rate-hike case in Friday's data is not so clear cut.

The figures might not prompt the BOJ to increase rates this month because technical factors were behind the pickup in inflation in June, Katagi said. The economist pointed to the cuts to government energy subsidies, and noted that the rise in hotel prices comes from a low base a year earlier when travel subsidies provided by local governments capped accommodation prices.

"At this point, it is difficult to say that wage increases have been clearly reflected on services prices," the economist said.

Moody's Analytics senior economist Stefan Angrick expects inflation to slow over the coming months, albeit at a very gradual pace.

Though inflation has been proving sticky, Angrick highlights that the supply shocks that drove the initial pickup in prices are fading, and sees little evidence of demand-driven price pressure.

"This will eventually pull inflation below the Bank of Japan's 2% target before the end of the year, complicating the central bank's plans to raise interest rates," he said.

