Japan's BOJ, MOF, FSA officials to meet to discuss markets - finance ministry
06/10/2022 | 01:10am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Senior officials from Japan's Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and banking regulator Financial Services Agency will meet on Friday from 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) to discuss global market developments, the finance ministry said in a statement.
Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, will speak to reporters after attending the meeting, the ministry said.
