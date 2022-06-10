Log in
Japan's BOJ, MOF, FSA officials to meet to discuss markets - finance ministry

06/10/2022 | 01:10am EDT
Men walk toward the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Senior officials from Japan's Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and banking regulator Financial Services Agency will meet on Friday from 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) to discuss global market developments, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, will speak to reporters after attending the meeting, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2022
