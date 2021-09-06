Japan's COVID-19 vaccine minister has public support in PM race

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese voters strongly support
Taro Kono, minister in charge of fighting COVID-19, as the next
prime minister according to a second opinion poll, as potential
candidates prepare to join what has become a wide-open contest
for ruling party leader.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's shock Friday announcement he
was stepping down has thrown a ruling Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP) leadership race set for Sept 29 into disarray, with a wide
array of candidates set to vie for the top job.
The LDP's majority in parliament guarantees the winner will
become prime minister.
According to the survey by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily
published on Monday, 23% of respondents said Kono, the minister
in charge of vaccines, was the most suitable person to take over
- echoing a Sunday poll that had 31.9% favouring Kono.
Kono held a narrow edge over former defence minister Shigeru
Ishiba, with 21%. Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who has
already formally announced his candidacy, trailed with 12%.
A former foreign and defence minister, the 58-year-old Kono,
educated at Georgetown University and a fluent English speaker,
has built a popular following among young voters with an active
social media presence in two languages and 2.3 million followers
on his Japanese page alone.
Kono has long been a favoured candidate among voters for
prime minister and has made no secret of wanting the job, but
party elders are wary of him for his outspokenness and
reputation as a maverick. Others feel he is still too young for
the job.
Over the weekend, though, one TV network reported that Kono
had gained Suga's backing.
Former defence minister Ishiba, 64, has had strong support
among rank-and-file party members in the past, defeating Suga's
predecessor Shinzo Abe in the first round of a 2012 leadership
race. He lost in a later round, when only lawmakers could vote,
and has since lost two more leadership contests.
Kishida, also 64, was seen as likely heir last year when Abe
quit due to illness, but his low-key, soft-spoken style
typically lands him low in voter surveys. He has called for
reducing income disparities and pledged support for the
economically vulnerable.
Unlike last year's leadership race, when Suga emerged the
winner, this time ordinary party members at the prefectural
level will also be able to vote, which could make the outcome
harder to predict.
Potential candidates spent a busy weekend meeting with other
lawmakers, sounding them out for support, media said. Each needs
to gather 20 supporters by Sept 17 to become a formal candidate,
with the vote on Sept 29.
Should the results be close, a second round would be held
with only lawmakers allowed to vote. The winner will choose when
to call a general election, likely to come anywhere from Oct 17
to as late as Nov 28.
Abe's actions are being closely watched for signs of whom he
will support. Japan's longest-serving prime minister still
retains influence in the party's two largest factions and among
conservative lawmakers.
Japanese media has reported that Abe will be backing former
internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, who hopes to become
Japan's first woman prime minister.
But Monday's Yomiuri survey had Takaichi trailing badly at
3% - just behind Abe himself, at 5%.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Michael Perry)