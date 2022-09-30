Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News Economy & Forex 
Economy Currencies & Forex

Japan's Daikin to build air conditioners in Nigeria in renewed push

09/30/2022 | 02:59am EDT
A staff walks past a logo of Daikin Industries Ltd and the company mascot

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as it renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a regional head said on Thursday.

"We are very soon going to have a factory in Nigeria," Kanwal Jeet Jawa, the head of Daikin's operations in India and East Africa, told Reuters.

Rather than building a plant, Daikin is using space in a facility provided by a local distributor in the West African nation, he said.

In East African countries, including Tanzania and Kenya, Daikin is aiming to become the leading seller of air conditioners, chillers and other cooling equipment by 2025.

The company is looking to replicate its success in India, where it has beaten the likes of South Korea's LG Electronics Inc to take top market share amid rapid market expansion driven by the country's economic growth, Jawa said.

Daikin's production capacity in India is set to almost double in 2023 with the opening of a new factory, allowing it to ship equipment to Africa that is more affordable and better suited to local conditions than air conditioners the Japanese company makes elsewhere, Jawa said.

"For East Africa, we will continue to supply finished products produced in India," a Daikin spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Mayu Sakoda; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. -1.63% 22295 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.94% 400.16 Real-time Quote.-25.33%
LG CORP. 0.95% 74500 End-of-day quote.-7.91%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -1.64% 78000 End-of-day quote.-43.48%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.05% 129.47 Real-time Quote.-26.29%
