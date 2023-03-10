By Megumi Fujikawa
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday his decade-long monetary easing policy was successful in helping lift Japan out of deflation and improving the job market.
"The bank's large-scale easing, together with the government's various measures, has been effective in boosting the economy and prices," Mr. Kuroda said at a news conference.
The bank decided to keep its ultra-low interest rates unchanged at Mr. Kuroda's final policy-setting meeting earlier in the day.
