By Megumi Fujikawa

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday his decade-long monetary easing policy was successful in helping lift Japan out of deflation and improving the job market.

"The bank's large-scale easing, together with the government's various measures, has been effective in boosting the economy and prices," Mr. Kuroda said at a news conference.

The bank decided to keep its ultra-low interest rates unchanged at Mr. Kuroda's final policy-setting meeting earlier in the day.

