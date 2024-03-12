TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices rose a faster-than-expected 0.6% in February year-on-year, central bank data showed on Tuesday, accelerating from the previous month as persistent cost pressures fanned inflation and squeezed households.

The Corporate Goods Price index (CGPI) measures the prices companies charge each other for items before they are processed and made into consumer goods and services and is closely watched by the Bank of Japan.

The CGPI comes a day before annual labour-management talks wrap up, in which big firms are expected to offer employees hefty wage hikes, a prerequisite for achieving the BOJ's 2% inflation target.

If the results of the wage negotiations are strong enough, the central bank is expected to roll back some of its monetary stimulus, namely its negative interest rates policy.

The rise in CGPI beat the median market forecast for a 0.5% annual increase and accelerated from a 0.2% annual increase in January. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takahiko Wada. Editing by Sam Holmes.)