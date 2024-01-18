TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fujitsu said on Thursday that, based on the findings of an inquiry into Britain's Post Office scandal, it will work with the UK government on "appropriate actions" including compensation.

Fujitsu is under growing pressure over its role in a scandal in which hundreds of Post Office workers in Britain were convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting because of glitches in software developed by the company.

"Based on the findings of the inquiry, we will also be working with the UK government on the appropriate actions, including contribution to compensation," the company said in a statement.

A public inquiry into the scandal at the state-owned institution, which has more than 11,500 branches, is ongoing.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Christina Fincher)