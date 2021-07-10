Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's Fukushima, in reversal, bars spectators from Olympic events

07/10/2021 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Fukushima prefecture will bar spectators from the Olympic events it hosts this summer due to rising COVID-19 infections, its governor said on Saturday, reversing a position announced two days earlier by organisers.

The decision deals another blow to Japan's hopes to leverage the Olympics to showcase its recovery from a devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern coast a decade ago, destroying a nuclear plant in Fukushima in the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

Organisers had said on Thursday there would be no spectators in host city Tokyo as a resurgent coronavirus forced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games, which were already postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

But they said some spectators would be allowed in Fukushima and several other prefectures outside the capital. On Friday organisers said soccer matches in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido would be held without spectators.

Fukushima, hosting seven softball and baseball games, asked Olympics organisers to ban spectators and the request was accepted, said Governor Masao Uchibori.

"The situation of rising infections in the prefecture warrants no optimism," he told a news conference.

Fukushima's move comes a day after Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates expressed optimism about audiences in Fukushima. Japan takes on Australia in a softball game that will be the first competition of the Olympics on July 21, two days before the opening ceremony.

"Fukushima, which is hosting our girls in the first softball game of the Olympics against Japan - they are still able to have 10,000 at that venue," said Coates, who is also vice president of the International Olympic Committee.

Hokkaido's ban on spectators affected Fukushima's decision, Uchibori said. "It changed the premise for the organisers' plans to hold matches with spectators in areas other than Tokyo and surrounding prefectures."

Organisers said there was no change to plans for limited crowds in Miyagi, Shizuoka and Ibaraki prefectures. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : SDG Voluntary Local Reviews can help communities embed inclusivity in their COVID19 recovery
PU
07:46aCARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : CDB President Makes First Official Visit to Guyana
PU
07:38aBritain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
RE
07:15aG20 signs off on tax crackdown, warns on virus variants
RE
06:54aG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA  : High Level Tax Symposium on Tax Policy and Climate Change
PU
06:20aJapan's Fukushima, in reversal, bars spectators from Olympic events
RE
06:15aEU delivers enough doses to vaccinate 70% of adults, von der Leyen says
RE
06:14aRICHARD BRANSON : Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane
RE
06:05aGerman electric car startup Next E.Go Mobile to build plant in Bulgaria
RE
05:58aNew wave of outbreaks biggest G20 economic risk - French finance minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster
2Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger
3G20 signs off on tax crackdown, warns on virus variants
4DRAFTKINGS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 bln video games merger

HOT NEWS