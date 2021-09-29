Japan's GPIF Won't Buy Yuan-Denominated Chinese Sovereign Debt

By Kosaku Narioka



Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund has decided not to invest in yuan-denominated Chinese government bonds due to issues with clearing and liquidity.

The board of governors voted on the decision on Sept. 22, a GPIF spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Chinese government bonds are set to be included in the FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index in October, which GPIF uses as a benchmark.

At the board meeting in July, GPIF President Masataka Miyazono cited issues related to settlement of trades and a relative lack of liquidity, according to the minutes posted on its website Wednesday.

The GPIF has invested in Chinese government bonds that aren't denominated in the yuan.

