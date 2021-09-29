Log in
Japan's GPIF Won't Buy Yuan-Denominated Chinese Sovereign Debt

09/29/2021 | 02:18am EDT
By Kosaku Narioka

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund has decided not to invest in yuan-denominated Chinese government bonds due to issues with clearing and liquidity.

The board of governors voted on the decision on Sept. 22, a GPIF spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Chinese government bonds are set to be included in the FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index in October, which GPIF uses as a benchmark.

At the board meeting in July, GPIF President Masataka Miyazono cited issues related to settlement of trades and a relative lack of liquidity, according to the minutes posted on its website Wednesday.

The GPIF has invested in Chinese government bonds that aren't denominated in the yuan.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-21 0217ET

