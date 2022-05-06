Japan's JFE expects crude steel output in FY22/23 of 26 million tonnes
05/06/2022 | 03:41am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's No.2 steelmaker, JFE Holdings Inc, expects its parent-only crude steel output to be around 26 million tonnes in the financial year just started, against 25.88 million tonnes a year earlier, Masashi Terahata, JFE Holdings' executive vice president, said on Friday.
The company is seeking to raise its product prices by around 30,000 yen ($230) a tonne to reflect soaring raw materials and shipping costs, Terahata told a news conference.
($1 = 130.5000 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Jane Merriman)