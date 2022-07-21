Japan's June ethylene output falls 6.5% yr/yr

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.

Following is a table of ethylene output volume in thousands of tonnes, with month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data.

Month Jun-22 May-22 Jun-21

Ethylene output 431.3 460.9 461.3

M/M % -6.4 16.2 -12.5

Yr/Yr % -6.5 -12.5 10.2

Plant shutdowns 2 2 2

