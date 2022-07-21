Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's June ethylene output falls 6.5% yr/yr

07/21/2022 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese ethylene production in June fell 6.5% year on year to 431,300 tonnes, data from the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association showed on Thursday.

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.

Following is a table of ethylene output volume in thousands of tonnes, with month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data.

Month Jun-22 May-22 Jun-21

Ethylene output 431.3 460.9 461.3

M/M % -6.4 16.2 -12.5

Yr/Yr % -6.5 -12.5 10.2

Plant shutdowns 2 2 2

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aBiden to outline $37 billion funding request for crime prevention
RE
05:01aSterling hits two-week low vs euro on worsening risk appetite
RE
05:00aLula advisers draft plans for more aggressive Brazil FX policy
RE
04:59aCooperative Axereal says French grain harvest decent, quality excellent
RE
04:57aPandemic, war and 'crazy' prices threaten South African pivot from coal
RE
04:53aNational social security fund aids China's manufacturing upgrade
RE
04:51aUK watchdog fines pharma firms Pfizer and Flynn on overcharging NHS
RE
04:48aOpdenergy IPO expected to price shares at bottom of range
RE
04:48aItaly's 'Super Mario' Draghi undone by political infighting
RE
04:48aItalian PM Draghi resigns after coalition falls apart
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China fines Didi Global $1.2 billion for violating data security laws
2S.Korea's POSCO Holdings hit by surging raw materials costs
3ABB Misses Expectations on Supply-Chain Woes, Exchange-Rate Impacts
4SAP's quarterly revenue beats estimates, trims 2022 profit outlook
5Japanese stocks steady ahead of BOJ meeting

HOT NEWS