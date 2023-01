Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power Co has automatically shut down the No. 4 reactor at its Takahama nuclear power station in western Japan on Monday and the reactor was cooling as normal, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) said in a statement.

The regulator added that there was no abnormality recorded and there was no impact on the environment. Kansai Electric would investigate the issue, the statement said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Louise Heavens)