TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren said on Tuesday base pay hikes should be considered a "leading option" of monthly salary increases as the lobby aims for structural wage growth.

The proposal was made in an annual report of Keidanren's management and labour policy, which provides the basis of the lobby's stance, as it enters spring labour-management talks that kick off later this month. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)