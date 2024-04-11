STORY: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented new cherry trees in Washington, D.C.'s Tidal Basin on Wednesday (April 10), to replace older trees that will be removed for repairs at the site.

In total, Japan will donate 250 new cherry trees to mark the U.S.'s 250th birthday in 2026.

Japan has given the U.S. some 3,000 cherry trees as part of a symbolic gesture of friendship between the two nations.