TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to reach Kyiv on Tuesday, where he will likely meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, broadcaster NHK reported.

Kishida has already left India, where he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

NHK showed a footage of Kishida getting on a train at Przemysl in Poland, on the border with Ukraine.

In January, Ukraine had asked Kishida to visit but the Japanese prime minister had said he would consider the visit based on various situations, Kyodo news reported on Tuesday.

It has been difficult to arrange the trip due to security reasons as well as information control, according to Kyodo.

