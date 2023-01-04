Japan's MOF lifts coupon rate on 10-yr JGBs to 8-yr high after BOJ move

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance
raised the coupon rate on the 10-year Japanese government bonds
(JGBs) in an auction held on Thursday, the highest since
December 2014, it said.
The coupon-rate on 10-year JGBs, to be issued Friday, would
rise to 0.5% from the previous 0.2%, marking the first increase
since April last year.
Higher rates reflect rises in long-term rates since the Bank
of Japan's decision last month to widen its allowance band for
its 10-year yield target around 0%.
Japanese long-term interest rates have crept up since the
BOJ stunned markets last month by widening the band around the
10-year bond yield target, a move investors saw as a prelude to
a future interest rate hike.
The rise in the coupon rate could further strain interest
payments on Japan's massive public debt, which is more than
2-1/2 times the size of the world's No.3 economy. Although it
still undershoots the assumed interest rates of 1.1% the MOF set
when it compiled a draft state budget for the coming fiscal
year.
While a higher coupon rate could squeeze public finances, it
will benefit investors as it brings higher return on their bond
investment.
"We have decided to increase the coupon rate taking
prevailing market conditions into account so that the market can
stably digest JGBs," said a ministry official, who asked to
remain unidentified.
The coupon rate of 10-year JGBs was at 0.1% from March 2016,
when the central bank adopted a negative rate policy, until
March 2022 when it rose to 0.2%. It reached a peak of 7.9% in
1990.
