Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's May factory activity growth slows as China lockdowns weigh -PMI

05/31/2022 | 11:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows from chimneys at an industrial district near Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in three months in May, as China's heavy-handed coronavirus curbs aggravated supply disruptions and raised risks for the economic outlook.

Manufacturers reported a renewed rise in input costs due to higher prices of commodities and materials, including fuel and semiconductors, as the fallout from China's lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict pressured the economy.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) released on Wednesday fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.3 in May from the prior month's 53.5 final, the slowest pace since February. The 50-mark separates contraction from expansion.

"Both output and new orders rose at softer rates, with the latter rising at the weakest pace for eight months amid sustained supply chain disruption and raw material price hikes," said Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Disruptions were exacerbated by renewed lockdown restrictions across China, and contributed to a further sharp lengthening of suppliers' delivery times."

The survey showed new overseas orders shrank at the fastest pace since July 2020, while manufacturers' input prices jumped at the fastest pace since August 2008.

Manufacturers became slightly more optimistic about output conditions for the next 12 months on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine conflict will end and allow supply chains to normalise, the survey showed.

"This is in line with an estimated 2.9% increase in industrial production in 2022," said Bhatti.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aOil prices nudge higher on EU's Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown
RE
12:33aJapan foreign minister Hayashi being tested for COVID-19 -Kyodo
RE
12:33aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Rebound But Mood -2-
DJ
12:33aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Rebound But Mood Remains Fragile
DJ
12:32aChina iron ore futures extend gains on demand hopes, steel output controls may weigh
RE
12:29aIndian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert
RE
12:29aU.S. Chamber of Commerce, others warn of impracticalities in EU subsidy plan
RE
12:27aSingapore's de-facto national dish in the crossfire as Malaysia bans chicken exports
RE
12:22aChina's factory activity falls at slower pace on easing curbs - Caixin PMI
RE
12:20aIndian shares inch higher as consumer stocks gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THERAPEUTICSMD INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisia..
2News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
3Teaser: Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III (UFN-III) April, 31 2022
4Minnova Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
5Oil prices open higher on EU Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown

HOT NEWS