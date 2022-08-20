Log in
News: Latest News
Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei

08/20/2022 | 12:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Nikkei newspaper said, without citing sources.

Registered on Aug. 5, the new entity replaces project operator Sakhalin Energy as Moscow rewrites the rules for foreign firms operating in Russia, amid global sanctionsfollowing its invasion of Ukraine.

Mitsui, which does not see any conditions that disadvantage it, will make a final decision by the end of this month and notify Russia, the paper added.

The company and peer Mitsubishi Corp, together held a stake of 22.5% in Sakhalin-2. The latter is still considering whether to join the project, the paper added.

The project is critical to the energy security of resource-poor Japan, which imports about a tenth of its LNG from Russia, mainly from Sakhalin-2. Japan has asked both companies to "think positively" in joining the new entity.

A Mitsui spokesperson declined to comment, beyond saying the firm was in talks.

Separately, JERA, a joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power Holdings and Chubu Electric Power, and Tokyo Gas has renewed contracts to buy LNG from Sakhalin-2, the paper said on Friday.

A JERA spokesperson declined comment. A Tokyo Gas spokesperson said nothing had been decided on the matter.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita, Miho Uranaka, Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC -1.27% 1401 Delayed Quote.15.59%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HIROSHIMA GAS CO.,LTD. 0.30% 330 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -0.59% 847 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.95% 4364 Delayed Quote.19.50%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 1.03% 3125 Delayed Quote.14.74%
NIKKEI 225 -0.04% 28930.33 Real-time Quote.0.52%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.58% 436.1364 Real-time Quote.145.84%
SAIBU GAS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 1.48% 1786 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
SHELL PLC 1.40% 2248.5 Delayed Quote.38.64%
TOHO GAS CO., LTD. 2.87% 3225 Delayed Quote.10.11%
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -0.15% 665 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 0.20% 506 Delayed Quote.70.37%
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD 0.97% 2695 Delayed Quote.30.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.85% 58.25 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
