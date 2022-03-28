Log in
Japan's Mizuho says $2.87 billion exposures to Russia, no change to profit outlook

03/28/2022 | 04:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Monday it had exposure to Russia totaling $2.87 billion as of the end of last year and plans to book provisions given the uncertanties over the regional situation.

But there is no change to its net profit outlook for 530 billion yen ($4.28 billion) in the year ending this Thursday, Japan's third-largest banking group said.

($1 = 123.8800 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.91% 1655.5 Delayed Quote.12.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.19% 96.625 Delayed Quote.34.11%
