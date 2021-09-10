Japan's NYK to develop ammonia-ready LNG-fuelled ships

Japanese shipping firm NYK Line has started developing ammonia-ready LNG-fuelled vessels with Finnish engineering company Elomatic this month, aiming to use ammonia as a marine fuel alternative to LNG.

NYK Line and Elomatic will first study until January 2022 the development of vessels that can switch from LNG to ammonia, once ammonia is available as a shipping fuel. NYK plans to launch the ammonia-ready LNG-fuelled ships in the mid-2020s, supporting Japan's efforts to reduce shipping emissions.

NYK Line is planning to deploy zero-emission vessels that use carbon-neutral marine fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen by around 2030 to achieve its greenhouse gas (GHG)-reduction goal, following a gradual shift to LNG as it sees LNG as a 'bridging marine fuel' to zero-emission fuels. The company targets to cut GHG emissions by 50pc by March 2051 compared with 2015 levels.

The company will operate 20 LNG-fuelled car carriers by the end of the April 2028-March 2029 fiscal year. This includes its order of 12 new LNG-fuelled car carriers in June.

By Maiko Nakashima