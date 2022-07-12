Japan's Nikkei buoyed by chips, airlines but drag from energy caps gain

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Wednesday, lifted by chip-related stocks and
airlines, but gains were capped by a big drop in energy shares
as crude oil fell amid worries about the global economy.
The Nikkei share average added 0.33% to 26,423.11 as
of the midday break, after sliding 1.77% in the previous
session, its worst day in a month.
Of the benchmark's 225 component stocks, 166 gained versus
53 fell, with six flat.
The broader Topix rose 0.23%, clawing back some of
Tuesday's 1.64% decline.
However, worries lingered about the global growth outlook
amid heightened uncertainty over Europe's energy crisis and
China's renewed struggle to control COVID-19 outbreaks with its
draconian zero-COVID policies.
The market's immediate focus is U.S. consumer price data due
later Wednesday, which will show how effective Federal Reserve
tightening has been so far, and potentially how much more may be
needed.
"There's a feeling that the Nikkei has gotten cheap, but
with so much uncertainty about the global economic outlook, it's
very difficult to buy stocks aggressively," said a market
participant at a domestic securities firm.
Worries about demand sent crude oil down further from $100
on Wednesday, making energy the Nikkei's worst performing
sector, sliding 1.5%.
Petrochemical company JGC Holdings was the biggest
decliner on the benchmark index, tumbling 3.56%.
At the other end, chipmaking-equipment maker Tokyo Electron
was up 0.89%, enough to be the biggest points gainer,
contributing 15.5 points to the Nikkei's rise.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Philadephia SE Semiconductor
Index gained 0.18%, even as software companies dragged
the Nasdaq down 0.97%.
Strong gains for American Airlines on a revised
forecast for second-quarter revenue put wind under Japanese
peers ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, which
rallied 1.55% and 1.84%, respectively.
SoftBank Group jumped 1.8% as sources said it was
in talks Abu Dhabi's soverign wealth fund for the sale of
Fortress Investment Group.
Automakers rose, with the yen hovering near a 24-year low to
the dollar, boosting the value of overseas sales. Toyota
added 0.76%, Nissan rose 0.47%, while Honda
jumped 2.67%.
Toho was the biggest percentage gainer, climbing
6.95% after the movie producer posted a big rise in profits on
some big hits, including a new Ultraman picture.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)