Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan's Nikkei closes flat ahead of Fed outcome; Sony jumps

11/02/2022 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index ended flat on Wednesday, with traders on the sidelines ahead of a looming Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path, although investors scooped up shares of Sony Group on robust outlook.

The Nikkei index flitted in and out of positive territory, but turned listless by the afternoon to close at 27,663.39. Shares of Sony lifted the broader Topix up 0.10% to 1940.46.

"With the FOMC's outcome due shortly, it was hard for investors to make a move, which made the market almost flat," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"The market focus was shifted to individual stocks, such as Sony and others with strong earnings. And shares with positive outcome rose sharply."

Shares of Sony surged 7.01% after the conglomerate raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 4.5%.

Another heavyweight TDK jumped 6.72% after the sensor maker raised its annual net profit forecast while Subaru rose 3.78% after the automaker tripled its annual operating profit forecast.

Investors refrained from placing active bets as they awaited release of the U.S. Fed policy decision later on Wednesday.

Japanese markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

Domestic markets tracked weak overnight finish on Wall Street as U.S. stocks closed lower after data indicated that the labour market remained on solid ground, dimming hopes the Fed might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes.

Toyota Motor fell for a second session, down 0.25%, after posting a worse-than-expected 25% drop in quarterly profit and cut its annual output target.

Shares of Kao tanked 8.71% and weighed on the Nikkei as the cosmetics maker reported lower profit for the latest quarter.

Hino Motors fell 1.44% even after Toyota Motor's truck and bus unit received a 200 billion yen ($1.36 billion) of commitment line from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.28% 0.64111 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.15058 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.7346 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 0.98841 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
HINO MOTORS, LTD 1.44% 634 Delayed Quote.-34.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
KAO CORPORATION -8.71% 5114 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -0.14% 702.3 Delayed Quote.11.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.36% 0.58641 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
NIKKEI 225 -0.06% 27663.39 Real-time Quote.-4.18%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 7.01% 10755 Delayed Quote.-31.00%
SUBARU CORPORATION 7.04% 2517.5 Delayed Quote.12.57%
TDK CORPORATION 6.72% 4925 Delayed Quote.3.67%
TOPIX INDEX 0.10% 1940.46 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.65% 7610 Delayed Quote.-16.65%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.25% 2014.5 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
Latest news "Economy"
03:00aTaiwan cenbank will intervene if needed to maintain forex stability
RE
02:58aIndia central bank won't immediately release letter on inflation response to govt
RE
02:58aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called up as attention turns to Fed
AN
02:55aChina says must resolve stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau
RE
02:52aBOJ may tweak yield targets next year, says ex-central bank policymaker Sakurai
RE
02:48aU.S. concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
RE
02:40aTrauma of South Korea Halloween party crush is pervasive, expert says
RE
02:40aSuspected al Shabaab attackers abduct four in Kenya, including paramedics - police
RE
02:39aNovo Nordisk raises profit growth guidance on demand for Ozempic
RE
02:36aJapan's Nikkei closes flat ahead of Fed outcome; Sony jumps
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
2DKSH : Performance Materials Opens New Sustainable Distribution Center ..
3Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 26% in Danish kroner and by 16% at co..
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares lower as all eyes on Fed policy meet
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Start Seen for Stocks Ahead of Fed Deci..

HOT NEWS