Japan's Nikkei ends at near 8-week high on tech boost

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
ended at a near eight-week high on Tuesday, as investors scooped
up chips and other technology stocks, with overnight Wall Street
gains aiding sentiment.
The Nikkei rose 1.25% to close at 27,872.11, its
highest close since Sept. 15. The broader Topix climbed
1.21% to 1,957.56.
"The market was highly influenced by the performance of U.S.
equities overnight," said Yugo Tsuboi, senior strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
"Particularly growth shares were strong. This is because
foreign investors, who oversold Japanese shares, bought back
those shares. This could be a sigh that they saw a momentum
coming back in the Japanese market."
Chip-related stocks Tokyo Electron and Advantest
3.3% and 2.96%, respectively.
Technology investor SoftBank Group jumped 4.97% to
become the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Phone company KDDI
gained 1.48%.
Audio equipment and game maker Sony Group jumped
3.27%.
All but three of the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange rose, with the insurance sector
leading the gains.
Railways fell 0.23%, with Central Japan Railway
losing 0.88% and Kintetsu Group Holdings
falling 0.72%.
Airlines lost 0.86%.
Financial services firm Orix fell 2.91%, after
posting a 17% drop in its quarterly net profit.
Toshiba fell 1.82%, after a report said private
equity fund Japan Industrial Partners submitted a bid to buy the
conglomerate for $15 billion that lacks key commitments from
banks.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)