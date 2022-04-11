Japan's Nikkei ends lower as tech stocks track weakness on Nasdaq

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei ended down on Monday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked the Nasdaq lower, hit by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive move to tackle inflation.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.61% to close at 26,821.52, after trading higher earlier in the session. The broader Topix slipped 0.38% to 1,889.64, also turning positive briefly.

The Nasdaq dropped 1.34% on Friday, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note surged amid increasingly hawkish Fed policy outlook.

"Overseas investors sold Japan's big technology stocks after the Nasdaq lost more than 1% on Friday, which pushed the Japanese market down," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"But losses were limited as domestic investors bought stocks on optimism that profits of Japanese technology companies might rise."

Industry bellwether Yaskawa Electric surprised analysts by flagging a record annual operating profit. However, the industrial robots maker fell 3.08%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 2.69%, while medical services platform M3 fell 5.34%.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries fell 2.83%and game maker Sony Group 3.94%.

On the bright side, utilities rose 3.27% and was the top performer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled on Friday a range of measures against Russia, including banning coal, raising prospects for a shift of the nation for more renewable and nuclear power energy, market participants said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power were the top gainers on the Nikkei, jumping 16.23% and 7.4%, respectively.

Renewable energy firm Renova advanced 3.05%.

There were 129 advancers on the Nikkei index against 92 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.19 billion, compared to the average of 1.37 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)