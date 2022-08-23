Japan's Nikkei falls for fourth session amid U.S. rate-hike worries

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's overnight
losses ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this
week, while airlines and retailers jumped on news about possible
easing of border rules on COVID.
The Nikkei closed 1.19% lower at 28,452.75, while
the broader Topix slipped 1.06% to 1,971.44.
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors
fretted that the Jackson Hole gathering would reinforce a strong
commitment by the Fed to stamp out inflation.
"The Japanese market is weak today but relative to an almost
2% fall in the Dow, the Nikkei's decline is smaller. That's
because investors have started buying stocks at a dent," said
Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at
Chibagin Asset Management.
Meanwhile, a PMI survey showed Japan's factory activity
growth slowed to a 19-month low in August as output and new
order declines deepened, amid growing pressure from persistent
rises in raw material and energy costs and weakening global
demand.
Technology stocks fell, tracking losses in their U.S. peers
after Treasury yields rose.
Start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 2.42% and
medial platform services provider M3 slipped 2.93%.
Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 0.79%.
Hino Motors, Toyota Motor's truck and bus
unit, tanked 6.36% and was the top loser on the Nikkei after its
engine-related misconduct widened to small trucks. Toyota
slipped 2.16%.
Bucking the trend, leisure-related shares gained after
reports Japan may remove requirements for pre-departure COVID-19
tests for travellers and raise daily caps on foreign visitors.
The airline sector was the top gainer among the
Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, rising 3.99%. ANA
Holdings and Japan Airlines climbed 3.26% and
4.88%, respectively.
Shares of department stores also advanced, with Isetan
Mitsukoshi Holdings up 4.47% and J.Front Retailing
gaining 4.56%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)