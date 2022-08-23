Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Japan's Nikkei falls for fourth session amid U.S. rate-hike worries

08/23/2022 | 02:51am EDT
TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's overnight losses ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this week, while airlines and retailers jumped on news about possible easing of border rules on COVID.

The Nikkei closed 1.19% lower at 28,452.75, while the broader Topix slipped 1.06% to 1,971.44.

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors fretted that the Jackson Hole gathering would reinforce a strong commitment by the Fed to stamp out inflation.

"The Japanese market is weak today but relative to an almost 2% fall in the Dow, the Nikkei's decline is smaller. That's because investors have started buying stocks at a dent," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Meanwhile, a PMI survey showed Japan's factory activity growth slowed to a 19-month low in August as output and new order declines deepened, amid growing pressure from persistent rises in raw material and energy costs and weakening global demand.

Technology stocks fell, tracking losses in their U.S. peers after Treasury yields rose.

Start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 2.42% and medial platform services provider M3 slipped 2.93%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 0.79%.

Hino Motors, Toyota Motor's truck and bus unit, tanked 6.36% and was the top loser on the Nikkei after its engine-related misconduct widened to small trucks. Toyota slipped 2.16%.

Bucking the trend, leisure-related shares gained after reports Japan may remove requirements for pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travellers and raise daily caps on foreign visitors.

The airline sector was the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, rising 3.99%. ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines climbed 3.26% and 4.88%, respectively.

Shares of department stores also advanced, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings up 4.47% and J.Front Retailing gaining 4.56%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 3.26% 2645 Delayed Quote.6.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.68646 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.35% 1.17249 Delayed Quote.-12.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.76635 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.53% 2.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.34% 0.99046 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
HINO MOTORS, LTD -6.36% 589 Delayed Quote.-33.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012518 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 4.47% 1076 Delayed Quote.21.18%
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. 4.56% 1123 Delayed Quote.2.58%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 4.88% 2517 Delayed Quote.9.29%
M3, INC. -2.93% 4701 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION -2.24% 1307 Delayed Quote.2.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.61674 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
NIKKEI 225 -1.19% 28452.75 Real-time Quote.0.48%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.42% 5600 Delayed Quote.5.61%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -0.79% 45320 Delayed Quote.-31.08%
TOPIX INDEX -1.06% 1971.44 Delayed Quote.0.11%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.63% 7850 Delayed Quote.-13.17%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.98% 2107.5 Delayed Quote.2.11%
